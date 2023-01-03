Sept. 20, 1945 – Dec. 29, 2022
REEDSBURG — William “Bill” A. Behn, age 77, died suddenly on Thursday, December 29, 2022.
He was born September 20, 1945, in Reedsburg, the son of William Arthur and Hilma (Thies) Behn. He was a 1963 graduate of Webb High School (Reedsburg) and 1964 graduate of MATC. On May 27, 1972 he was united in marriage to Patricia (Krayer) Behn. He was a skilled carpenter having built his own home in 1973. Bill was operations manager of Phillips Do-It Center for many years until he suffered a stroke in 2003. He was determined to stay independent and never gave up trying to do things for himself. He enjoyed constructing woodworking projects using lumber from his own woods. Bill was an avid Brewers fan. He was most proud of his children, grandchildren, and his service to his country.
He is survived by wife, Patricia; daughter, Andrea Behn; son, Adam (Krista) Behn; grandchildren: Sawyer and Riley; sister, Carol Baumgarten; brother, Carl (Kay) Behn; brothers-in-law: Roy (Judy) Schroeder, Don (Bev) Meyer, Gene (Connie) Krayer, Don McCauley; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Helen (Walter) Kroeger, Charlotte Schroeder; twin sister, Estella Meyer; brother-in-law, David Baumgarten; sister-in-law, Deanna McCauley.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Reedsburg with Pastor Paul Crolius officiating. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery with military honors by Reedsburg American Legion. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or School in Reedsburg would be appreciated.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Casa de Oakes.
Online condolences may be made to www.grassefs.com.