William "Bill" A. Behn

He was born September 20, 1945, in Reedsburg, the son of William Arthur and Hilma (Thies) Behn. He was a 1963 graduate of Webb High School (Reedsburg) and 1964 graduate of MATC. On May 27, 1972 he was united in marriage to Patricia (Krayer) Behn. He was a skilled carpenter having built his own home in 1973. Bill was operations manager of Phillips Do-It Center for many years until he suffered a stroke in 2003. He was determined to stay independent and never gave up trying to do things for himself. He enjoyed constructing woodworking projects using lumber from his own woods. Bill was an avid Brewers fan. He was most proud of his children, grandchildren, and his service to his country.