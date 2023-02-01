William Bernard Kazynski

Aug. 16, 1931 – Jan. 28, 2023

MADISON—William “Bill” Kazynski, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on Aug. 16, 1931, in Madison, the son of Thomas and Sophie (Kulesa) Kaczynski.

William graduated from Madison East High School in 1950. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1953. William was united in marriage to Nancy Lee Jones on May 7, 1955, in Madison. He worked as an assembler for Datex-Ohmeda Medical, retiring after 25 years of employment.

William was very handy, with a workshop that rivaled Ace Hardware. He enjoyed going to garage sales and growing tomatoes in his garden.

William is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters, Linda Kazynski and Lori (Jon) Kennedy; and sons, William L. “Bill” Kazynski and Mark Kazynski. He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Joseph, James, Edward, Stanley, Henry and John Kazynski; and sister, Nellie Mueller.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Interment will be private at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

