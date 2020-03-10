Wille, William Henry “Bill”

BLACK EARTH - William Henry “Bill” Wille passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, in his home after living several years with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

Bill was born Oct. 14, 1952, in Madison, Wis. to Henry and Alice (Pfister) Wille. He is survived by his spouse of 48 years, Jan; and children, Kathy (Joe) Virnig, Karen (Greg) Aulwes Deuschle and Jake (Tricia) Wille. He is also survived by grandchildren, John and Mark Virnig, Elizabeth Deuschle and Audrey and Lacey Wille; sister-in-law, Linda Wille; brother-in-law, Duane Ott; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marland; and sister, Geraldine.

Bill graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School in 1970 and started working on the family farm after graduation. An avid outdoorsman, he could often be found hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and motorcycling. He taught snowmobile safety for more than 20 years, served on the board of the Berry Roxbury Insurance, and was a supervisor for the Town of Berry. He retired from farming in 2001 but stayed active working at Final Touch Sod farm and DH Repair.

