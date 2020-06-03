Willborn, Sherri Ann (Rohde)

Sherri was born and raised in Madison on Sept. 7, 1960, to John R. and Donna J. (Guzzetta) Rohde. She graduated from Madison Memorial High School in 1978. She worked for McDonald's Corporation after high school and there met her future husband. On Feb. 17, 1989, Father Bill Nolan presided over the marriage of Sherri to a wonderful man, Phil Robert Willborn, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Madison. They had two children together, who Sherri often called “the joy of our life”. Sherri worked in food service at the local high school so she could be close to her kids and see them every day. Sherri enjoyed volunteering and being helpful in the lives of others. After her husband's passing, Sherri was fortunate to meet a true blessing in her life, Paul W. Halverson. Sherri and Paul spent 7 wonderful years together, enjoying each other's company and doing what made them happy, including travelling the country, bird watching, boating, volunteering, and spending quality time with family. They adopted a Yorkshire Terrier, named Riggs.