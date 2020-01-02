Willborn, Richard Norris

MADISON - Richard Norris Willborn, age 73, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at UW Health at the American Center. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.