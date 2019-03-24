WATERTOWN - Milton Edward "Milt" Willborn, age 75, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 15, 1943, in Dodgeville, Wis., third son of Ernest and Esther (Coyhis) Willborn.
Milt attended schools in Madison, graduating from Madison East H.S. in 1962. He graduated from MATC in 1964 with an associate degree in printing, and began his 40 year career at Webcrafters in Madison. He was proud to have served two years in the U.S. Army at Fort Hood, Texas. On Aug. 17, 1991, he married the love of his life, Joey (Gay) Willborn, and they enjoyed 28 years of happiness.
Milt is survived by his wife Joey; four children, Keisha (Bob) Logan of Watertown, Casey (Sarah) Willborn of Tulare Calif., Ryan (Jessi) Willborn of Reeseville, and Brianna (Frank Wisniewski) Willborn of South Amboy N.J.; and 14 grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Ernest (Cathy) of Madison and Richard Willborn of Madison, four brothers-in-law; three sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Linda; his brother, William, and two infant brothers Joseph and John; as well as three nephews.
Family meant everything to Milt. He loved his brothers, was very proud of his children, and loved to watch his grandchildren participate in sports. There were times Milt would hit three different cities in the same day to catch every event. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing with his good friends and traveling with his wife. Milt had a zest for life that everyone he met could see and feel. Milt was known for his loud and booming voice and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Visitation will be held at the JENSEN FUNERAL HOME in Columbus from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. only on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Funeral services will be at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the OLIVET CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST in Columbus, with Pastor Ruth Bradshaw officiating. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Columbus Wis., with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson or the Olivet UCC Church. Milt's family would like to thank the staff of Rainbow Hospice for their loving care and support.