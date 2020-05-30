Willadsen, Duane E.

MADISON - Duane E. Willadsen, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on Dec. 21, 1932, in Sheboygan Falls, Wis., the son of Louis and Viola (Herber) Willadsen
Duane served in the U.S. Army as a Corporal Chaplain's Assistant in Okinawa during the Korean War. During this time, while home on leave, he married his high school sweetheart, Donna Mae (he liked to call her that) Woodworth Willadsen, on May 29, 1954, in Sheboygan Falls, Wis.
Duane received his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He was the president of Developmentally Disabled Children of Fond du Lac. At this time, he was employed with the State Employment Office in Fond du Lac. He moved his family to Madison, Wis., to accept a position with the Division of Aging-Wisconsin. He retired from the Department of Workforce Development in Madison in 1997.
Duane was very active in his church and played a role in many positions and activities. His major passion was sports. All sports. Softball, bowling, golfing, Badgers hockey, Badgers football, professional football and, of course, the Green and Gold. There were Sundays, on occasion, he would check in with Pastor Jeff to make sure the sermon would be "timely" because the Packers played at noon. His participation sports were softball and golf. He thought golf was for old men, so when he retired he started swinging the iron. Even got a hole in one! New license plates: Ace on Three.
Duane is survived by his wife of 66 years, Donna Mae; son, Darrel (Mary) Willadsen; two daughters, Denise Willadsen and Dianne (Roger Knapp) Willadsen; five grandchildren, Rachel (Jason) Mueller, Chelsea (Tim) Zegley, Whitney Pulver, Kerstyn (Ben Bomkamp) Perrett and Lauren Perrett; and six great-grandchildren, Sterling, Audrey, Emerson, Leo, Jack and Elise; brother, James Willadsen; and many nieces and nephews. He loved you all. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Beverly Willadsen; and his sister-in-law, Verna Willadsen.
A private family funeral service will be held. Burial will take place at Verona Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Family of Duane Willadsen, c/o The Church at Christ Memorial, 2833 Raritan Road, Fitchburg, WI 53711. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Fitchburg
Funeral & Cremation Care
2950 Chapel Valley Road
(608) 442-5002
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.