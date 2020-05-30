Willadsen, Duane E.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Duane E. Willadsen, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on Dec. 21, 1932, in Sheboygan Falls, Wis., the son of Louis and Viola (Herber) Willadsen

Duane served in the U.S. Army as a Corporal Chaplain's Assistant in Okinawa during the Korean War. During this time, while home on leave, he married his high school sweetheart, Donna Mae (he liked to call her that) Woodworth Willadsen, on May 29, 1954, in Sheboygan Falls, Wis.

Duane received his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He was the president of Developmentally Disabled Children of Fond du Lac. At this time, he was employed with the State Employment Office in Fond du Lac. He moved his family to Madison, Wis., to accept a position with the Division of Aging-Wisconsin. He retired from the Department of Workforce Development in Madison in 1997.