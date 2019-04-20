MIDDLETON - Richard L. "Dick" Wilkinson, 77, of Middleton, passed away Feb. 6, 2019, at his home.
A remembrance gathering will be held at the CRESS CENTER in Madison on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. A meal in celebration of Dick's life will be held immediately following the service at the Cress Center.
Should friends desire, donations to Fitchburg Serenity Club can be made in his memory. A full obituary was published on Feb. 10, 2019.
