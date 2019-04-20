Try 3 months for $3

MIDDLETON - Richard L. "Dick" Wilkinson, 77, of Middleton, passed away Feb. 6, 2019, at his home.

A remembrance gathering will be held at the CRESS CENTER in Madison on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. A meal in celebration of Dick's life will be held immediately following the service at the Cress Center.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Should friends desire, donations to Fitchburg Serenity Club can be made in his memory. A full obituary was published on Feb. 10, 2019.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Center

Funeral and Cremation Service

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Wilkinson, Richard L. "Dick"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.