Wilkins, Thomas Isaac

BLACK EARTH - Thomas Isaac Wilkins passed away April 28, 2020, at Aster Assisted Living in Monroe, Wis. He was born July 13, 1936, in Madison, Wis. to Otto and Myrella (Halverson) Wilkins.

Tom was a man of faith and lived his life by example without even realizing because it was natural, and it was the way he lived from a young person throughout life. He was a faithful member of the Vermont Lutheran Church in Black Earth. Tom had a passion for athletics and was interested in any activity or event that took place at the school and community he was in. As he went on to another community, he kept in contact with many and subscribed to their local newspaper that still comes to his mailbox every week. He was genuinely interested in any community he served.

Tom graduated from Black Earth High School and from the University of Wisconsin-Madison becoming a teacher, administrator and coach. He believed in progress in education and enjoyed seeing his students and athletes improve from young people and beyond from year to year.

Tom was an athlete himself participating in baseball, basketball, and football in high school. He played Home Talent baseball first with Cross Plains for a couple years and then for his hometown team in Black Earth where he earned recognition for League Leading Batter with an average of .444 in 1967.