Wilkening, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Al

BROOKLYN - Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Al Wilkening, age 74, of Brooklyn, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Al's family is postponing the celebration of Al's life that was set for July 25, 2020. The future is unknown and Pat does not want people traveling, in unsafe conditions. We will celebrate Al but at a later date.

Pat will post the new arrangements on CaringBridge and Facebook, as well as in the Wisconsin State Journal and Oregon Observer. Please pass this information on to others that might not be aware of this situation. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

