Wilkening, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Al

BROOKLYN - Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Al Wilkening, age 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home in Brooklyn, Wis., after a fierce battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Freeport, N.Y., on Feb. 1, 1946, the only son of the late Albert M. Wilkening and Madeline E. Wilkening (Wanser). He married Patricia Lynne Anderson on July 10, 1971, in Brooklyn, Wis., and had two daughters, Jessica Elise and Allison Celeste.

Al graduated from Massapequa High School, N.Y., in 1963. He graduated from Long Island University (C.W. Post) in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree cum laude in psychology. He completed his master’s degree in guidance counseling and personnel at Mississippi State University in 1973. He is also a distinguished graduate of the National Security Management Course, which he completed in 1989.

Al enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1968 and was commissioned a second lieutenant on March 28 of that year. Following pilot training at Webb Air Force Base, Texas, he served as a flight training instructor at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss., until May 1973. In Aug. 1973, he joined the Wisconsin Air National Guard. He served in a variety of command and staff positions including as commander of the 176th Tactical Fighter Squadron and deputy commander for operations, 128th Tactical Fighter Wing, until November 1990. During this period of military service, he was also employed as a human resource professional and manager for two Wisconsin corporations. From December 1990, to August 2002, he served as Deputy Adjutant General for air, the commander of the Wisconsin Air National Guard. He was named Adjutant General by Governor Scott McCallum and assumed office on Aug. 9, 2002. On March 18, 2003, Governor Jim Doyle appointed him Homeland Security Advisor and chairman of the Governor's Homeland Security Council. He served in these positions until his retirement on Sept. 1, 2007.