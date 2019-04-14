STOUGHTON - Sandra Lynn "Sandy" (Cook) Wilke, 66, of Stoughton, Wis., died peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019, at her home, following a fast but courageous battle with cancer. Sandy L. Wilke was born Sept. 24, 1952, in Edgerton, Wis., the daughter of John and Noreen (Kahl) Cook. She attended Cedar Falls High School in Iowa.
Sandy began her career working for the town of Necedah, Wis. as a clerk in 1976. She then continued her service in the public sector throughout her life, supporting multiple local municipalities including the City of Mauston, the City of Monroe, and the Village of Maple Bluff, from where she retired in 2012. Upon retirement, Sandy continued working part-time, but most enjoyed being outdoors, playing cards, fishing, traveling to new places, and spending time with those she loved.
Survivors include her children, Susan Brock and her husband, Robert, of Phoenix, Ariz., William "Bill" Wilke of Fox Lake, Wis., Andrew Wilke and his wife, Melissa, of Appleton, Wis. and Sarah Wilke of Monroe, Wis.; siblings, Tim Cook of Eau Claire, Wis., Kris Cook and husband, Tobin Jansenberger, of Middleton, Wis. and Kory Cook of Mauston, Wis.; grandchildren, Kyli Jo, Sebastian, Evan, Oliver, Benjamin, Kade, and Quinn; significant other, Gerald Gunn; dear friend, Barb Manson; and many, many more beloved family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, John Cook; and her mother, Noreen Kahler-Miller.
Funeral services be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at MAUSTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Burial will follow at Mauston City Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday morning at the church from 9 a.m. until the service begins.
A special thanks to the kind staff from Agrace HospiceCare who supported Sandy and the family through her final weeks.
