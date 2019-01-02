MAZOMANIE - Mary Anne Wilhelm, age 87, passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg. She was born on Jan. 30, 1931, the daughter of Michael and Natalie (Grabowski) Schwarz. Mary Anne was united in marriage to Russell Willhelm on May 15, 1954. He preceded her in death in 1999.
Mary Anne was a woman of strong faith and her church and church activities were important to her. She had a strong work ethic and was always ready to lend a helping hand at church, as a RSVP volunteer and anywhere she saw the need.
She loved nature and was an avid gardener. She enjoyed tending her many flower beds as well as her large vegetable garden, sharing the bounty with family and friends, especially the raspberries! She loved watching the birds and other animals from her favorite chair in the family room. Mary Anne made many friends throughout her life in her work as a school library aide, at church, through her Renew Group, Homemakers and gatherings with neighbors and friends. She loved to bake and especially loved trying new recipes for family and friends. She was famous with her family for her Thanksgiving stuffing, her cheesy potatoes and home grown corn.
She is survived by five children, Roseanne (John Ryan) Wilhelm, Richard Wilhelm, Rita (Michael Dirienzo) Wilhelm, Elaine (William Straub) Wilhelm, David (Tracy) Wilhelm; her siblings, Lou Jamieson and Louis Schwarz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at ST. BARNABAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, Mazomanie. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Mazomanie, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., prior to the Mass.
Thanks to all who gifted their prayers. We will miss her, but feel grateful she will join our Dad in heaven. Love never ends... Never.