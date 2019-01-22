BLACK HAWK / SPRING GREEN - Eldred "Allie" Wilhelm, passed away on Jan. 21, 2019, at the age of 97. Allie was born on Nov. 5, 1921, in Troy Township, Sauk County, the son of Robert and Amanda (Sprecher) Wilhelm. His family and farm were the most important things in his life. Every day of his life he shared his strong work ethic with the community. Everyone and everything around him received his loving attention, be they his wife, children, cow or little kitten.
Allie was also committed to serving his country. In 1942, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served with the 807th Tank Destroyers Battalion in Europe. He received the World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, two Overseas Service Bars, the European Campaign Medal and two Bronze Stars. He was honorably discharged in November 1945.
Upon returning home, he married Elaine Walster on Dec. 29, 1945; a loving union of 73 years. They made their home on the Walster family farm and raised four children. Allie was a kind, loving and honest man of humble inner strength.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Amanda Wilhelm; siblings, George, Armeta, Milton and Evan; and son, Wally. He is survived by his wife; children, Marie (Andy Davidson) Wilhelm, Joanne (Barry Rubin) Wilhelm and Roberta (Rodney) Dischler; daughter-in-law, Chris Wilhelm; grandchildren, Jacob (Kim) Wilhelm, Amanda (Dusty) Siemers, Rachel Dischler, Collin Dischler, Alex Rubin and Daniel Rubin; and great-grandchildren, Dylan Siemers, Cayden Siemers, Tyler Wilhelm, Ben Wilhelm and Luke Wilhelm.
Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at BLACK HAWK UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m., with funeral service to follow at 11:30 am.