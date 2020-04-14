Wildman, Joan M.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - On April 8, 2020, Joan M. Wildman passed away in her home, attended by her son Randall J. Wildman. She was 82 years old. She was born on Jan. 1, 1938 in Loup county, near Milburn, Neb., the daughter of Ralph D. Poland and Lydia A (Kokes) Poland. She was the second birth of the year in Loup county, missing the first birth by 12 minutes.

She grew up on a ranch in Greeley county near Spalding, Neb. as an only child. The ranch became quite successful but was a lot of hard work. This legacy of hard work but successful outcomes shaped her for her entire life.

She married Thomas J. Wildman in 1958 in Minneapolis, Minn., and gave birth to four sons between 1959 and 1963. She and Thomas raised the boys together, even after they divorced in 1975-1976.

Her specialty was music, and she performed it, taught it, and professed it at an incredibly high level. She was a pianist and synthesizer player and a contributor to music theory. She attained her bachelor’s degree in the late 50’s from MacPhail College (where she met Thomas) and her master's and DMA degrees from the University of Oregon during the mid to late 70's. She is the first and only member of her extended family to have achieved a doctoral-level degree.