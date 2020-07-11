Wildes, Norman E. Jr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WESTPORT — Norman E. Wildes Jr., age 79, passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born March 30, 1930 the son of Norman E. Sr. and Gladys (Hainstock) Wildes.

Norman served his country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed traveling, going fishing, puzzles and often could be found at a Friday Night Fish Fry. He also liked watching Gunsmoke and the Judge shows on TV, and volunteered as a crossing guard for Waunakee schools.

Norman is survived by his sons, Andy and Brad. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at WINN CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee, Wis. 53597. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Winn-Cress Funeral and Cremation Service 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee (608) 849-4513

