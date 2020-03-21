Wilder, Richard "Dick"

Wilder, Richard "Dick"

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON—Richard “Dick” Wilder died peacefully on March 15, 2020. Born in 1925 and one of five siblings, Dick lived most of his life in Madison, Wis.

In 1943, aged just 17, Dick enlisted to help fight World War II. Assigned to the Pacific theater in the Army’s 25th Infantry Division. Dick aspired to becoming a paratrooper, but was deemed too slight. Instead, he served valiantly as a medic, earning numerous medals as his unit advanced steadily towards Japan.

After the war, Dick attended college, becoming a salesman in Chicago. There in 1952, he met the love of his life, Jean Williams Wilder, and they married and moved immediately back to Madison, settling on Spooner St. Together they had two children, Jennie Schmidt, of McFarland, Wis., and Stanley Wilder of Baton Rouge, La. Jennie is married to Jonathan Schmidt, and has three daughters, Nina Christensen, Aidan Hauge, and Heidi Silvers. These granddaughters gave Dick six great-granchildren, Mateya and Ryker Christensen, Trey and Miles Hauge, and Emma and Nora Silvers.

Stanley is married to Jean Coco and has two daughters, Coco and Alice Wilder.

Dick was a sunny, optimistic man who loved his family, friends, dogs, and playing guitar, singing cowboy and train-wreck songs. He is known by many in Madison for his running; he managed to run for almost 27 years without missing a day. He spent the last 17 years of his life at Capitol Lakes, where he was beloved.

Memorial services will be held at a later date, post virus. Please contact the family if you would like to be notified.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road

608-238-3434

Please share memories at:

www.cressfuneralservice.com

Wilder, Richard "Dick"

Richard Wilder

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road

608-238-3434

Please share memories at:

www.cressfuneralservice.com

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Wilder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics