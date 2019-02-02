MIDDLETON - William R. Wilde, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. He was born on March 1, 1953, in Waupun, the son of Leslie M. Wilde and Elaine M. Schweder Wilde. He married Barbara Rohlf on Jan. 6, 1990, in Markesan.
Bill graduated magna cum laude from UW-Milwaukee in 1976, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Psychology. From 1975 to 1976, while attending graduate school at UW-Milwaukee, Public Administration, he received a graduate program appointment to Fox Lake Correctional Institution where he worked as a case worker. Although he was offered a permanent position at Fox Lake, he decided to pursue a legal career and attended Marquette University Law School from 1977 to 1980, receiving his Jurist Doctorate in 1980.
Bill is survived by his wife of 29 years, Barbara Rohlf of Middleton; a daughter, Leah (Jeremy) Jackowski and grandsons, Brady and Jordy, of Princeton; son, John (Kelli) Schneider and granddaughter, Claire, of Wilton, N.H.; three sisters, Nancy Baisden of Beaver Dam, Leslie (Dennis) Dallman and Anne Wilde, both of Markesan; nieces and nephews, Danielle (Rick) Edgerton and their son, Braden, of McFarland; William S. Wilde of Markesan and his daughter, Kayden, of Smithville, Texas; Michelle Baisden of Evansville; Scott (Rachel Mehne) Baisden, their son, Mason and daughter, Rylea, of Elroy; Issac Dallman and Alex Dallman, both of Markesan; aunt, Del Schweder and many cousins. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Elaine (Schweder) Wilde; his sister, Joan Wilde; and his wife's parents, Roger Rohlf and Mary Ann Hayden.