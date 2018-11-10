MADISON / LAS VEGAS, Nev.—Gladys “LaVonne” Wilde, age 87, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, Nev. She was born on Dec. 20, 1930, to Oscar and Anna Johnson. Gladys was united in marriage to Ronald Wilde in 1950.
Gladys is survived by two sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald; three sisters; and four brothers.
A graveside service will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
