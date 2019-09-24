MADISON - Gerald S. "Jerry" Wild, age 82, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, surrounded by his family while at Agrace HospiceCare after a brief, yet courageous, journey with cancer. He was born on Sept. 9, 1937, in Madison, the son of Sylvan and Meredeth (Shields) Wild.
Jerry graduated from Oregon High School in 1956. He met Joan Fleury at the Ray-O-Vac time clock, and Joan fell in love with his Elvis eyes, black hair and sideburns. They were married on June 6, 1964, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Jerry spent most of his working years as an offset press operator and he retired from Royle Publishing in 2002.
Jerry enjoyed NASCAR and local stock car racing, bowling, listening to live music, and taking road trips together with Joan. He loved spending time with his family, sharing lots of laughs, hugs and fun traditions.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Joan; daughters, Debbie (Jim) Braund and Diane (Rudy) King; granddaughters, Ashley Braund and Nicole (Ryan) Braund-Butler; great-granddaughters, Anna Butler and Bella Butler; brother, Buddy (Maria) Wild; sister, Marlene Sommers; brother-in-law, Jim (Betsy) Fleury; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
