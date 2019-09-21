MADISON—Loretta M. Wilcox, age 83, died on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. She was born on Jan. 20, 1936, to Otto and Helen (Viktora) Bomkamp on the family farm near Muscoda, Wis. She was married to Burton “Red” Wilcox on May 18, 1957, who preceded her in death on Sept. 12, 2010. In life, Loretta grew up on the family farm and attended primary school in a one room schoolhouse on Oak Ridge. She moved to Madison after High School and was employed with Piggly Wiggly in Madison as a meat wrapper for 3 years. After marriage, her and Red owned and operated Wilcox Food Shop on the corner of Mound and Orchard St. in Madison for 19 years. After selling the store, Red became a meat cutter and she became the Central Services Supervisor at St. Mary’s Hospital for 19 years until her retirement in 1991 spending summers at “The Farm” and winters in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Survivors include two daughters, Ellen Wilcox of Tempe, Ariz. and Diane (Thomas) Rundle of Madison Wis.; four grandchildren, Tyler Wilcox of Tempe, Ariz., Nicholas (Angela) Rundle of San Jose, Calif., Kristen (Chris) Brigham of San Jose, Calif., Bradley Rundle of Madison; four great-grandchildren, Graham and Ainsley Rundle, Sadie and Riley Brigham; three sisters, Lucille Troia of Madison, Agnes Pogreba of Madison, Marge (Jim) Roh of McFarland, brother Ken (Dorothy) Bomkamp of Janesville; sisters-in law, Elaine Demars of Madison, Lorraine Hanson of Madison, Diane Bomkamp of Muscoda; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by parents, Helen and Otto Bomkamp; siblings, Mary Ann Blabaum, Alice Schuett, Paul Bomkamp; brothers-in-law, Joe Ryan, Gene Tisdale, Al Pogreba, Warren Blabaum, Harry Schuett, Rod Wilcox, Earl Demars, Sam Troia; and sister-in-law, Lee Saxby.
Loretta was a crack-shot with a rifle, a skilled deer and turkey hunter, an expert seamstress, quilt maker and puzzle builder with a kind soul and a joyous spirit.
Funeral services will be held at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Middleton Wis., on Sept. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at a later date at St. John’s Cemetery in Muscoda, Wis. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolences may be made at prattfuneralservice.com
