FRIENDSHIP—Kenneth J. Wilcox, age 72, of Friendship, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, after a brief illness. Ken was born March 30, 1947, to Jennie (King) and Harry Wilcox.
Ken lived and worked for many years in Baraboo, where he was joined in marriage to Linda Rosenbaum. They enjoyed many happy years together until her passing in November, 2016. He also enjoyed family activities, reunions and an occasional visit to the casino.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife; parents; stepfather, Raymond Bodendein; and two brothers, Dennis and Richard Wilcox. He is survived by three sisters, Betsy Horstmeier, Shirley Brenson, Deb (Dale) Hudzinski; and two brothers, Doug (Betty) Wilcox, Charles (Linda) Wilcox; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Health issues in his later years required constant professional care. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Fosnow Adult Family Home in Friendship, for the excellent and compassionate daily care Ken received during his stay there.
A private family gathering is planned for a later date with inurnment at Butterfield Cemetery, in Excelsior Township. Redlin Funeral Home of Baraboo is assisting the family.