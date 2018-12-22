MADISON - Diane Dell Wilcox, age 76, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, of metastatic colorectal cancer. Diane was born on May 31, 1942, in Buffalo, N.Y., the younger daughter of Kenneth C. and Ruth Kohlbacher Dell. Diane lived in Buffalo until she was 12 when her family moved to Orchard Park, a suburb of Buffalo. She graduated from Orchard Park Central High School in 1960, and Geneseo State College (now SUNY Geneseo) in 1964 with a degree in Elementary Education. She was a member of Agonian Sorority.
After graduating from Geneseo in 1964, Diane moved to Milwaukee to be with her future husband, Michael, who was a law student at the Marquette Law School. Upon his graduation from law school, they were married in 1966 in the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church.
Diane had a long teaching career; from 1964 to 1968, she taught at Greendale Canterbury Elementary, Wauwatosa Lincoln Elementary, and Middleton Kromrey School, as she and her husband moved from Milwaukee to Madison, back to Milwaukee and then back to Madison where they settled down and started their family. She interrupted her teaching in 1968 to raise their three children.
In 1988, Diane earned a master's degree in Special Education Learning Disabilities from UW-Madison, and resumed teaching. She taught in the Monona Grove School District from 1988 until her retirement in 2001.
Diane lived with cancer and subsequent numerous surgeries and chemotherapy treatments for 27 years. Her first cancer diagnosis was breast cancer in 1991 at age 49. She lived with her illnesses and treatments with dignity and never complained.
After retiring from teaching, Diane was very active in Attic Angel, PEO Chapter H, University League, her two book groups and several Mahjong groups.
Diane is survived by her husband of 52 years, Michael; her three children, Timothy Dell Wilcox, Katherine Wilcox (Brent) Rhode, and Matthew Wing Wilcox; and her four grandchildren, Mackenzie Rhode, Mason Rhode, Nora Rajchel-Wilcox and Devin Wilcox. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Donald Rottger of Cheektowaga, N.Y.; five nephews and nieces and their children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; and her sister, Nancy Dell Rottger of Cheektowaga, N.Y.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at the Carbone Cancer Center, Agrace HospiceCare, Graceful Guidance and numerous friends and family for their compassion, help and support.
A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. A memorial service celebrating Diane's life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 326 S. Segoe Road, Madison. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. A luncheon will be held at the church following the service.
Diane was dedicated to volunteering, serving and helping others. Memorials in Diane's name may be made to the organization of the donor's choice to further her legacy of service and dedication.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.