July 13, 1929—Dec. 23, 2022

MOUNT HOREB/STOUGHTON—Wilbert Stanley “Putter” Knickmeier, Jr. age 93, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. He was born on July 13, 1929, in Cottage Grove, the son of Wilbert “Bill” and Berdus (Jungbluth) Knickmeier. Wilbert married Shirley Hemel on June 19, 1954.

Wilbert served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. After he returned from the war, he resumed farming, which he did the majority of his life. Wilbert eventually passed along the farm to Randy and after retirement, enjoyed helping him on the farm and in the fields. Wilbert loved his 1951 Mercury convertible and attending car shows. He traveled with friends and once visited Europe. Wilbert also traveled to and attended the Rose Bowl one year. He traveled the U.S. and especially liked English Mountain in Tennessee and attending NASCAR races. Wilbert always enjoyed eating out with friends and most recently was honored to take the Badger Honor Flight with his daughter, Candi.

Wilbert is survived by his children, Kimberly (James) Tjugum, Randy (special friend, Myra Andreassen) and Candace (David) Sarbacker; significant other of 22 years, Marjorie King and her daughters, Cynthia, Elizabeth and Tina, their spouses and children; grandchildren, Ryan (Jennifer) Fitzsimmons, Shelby (Anthony) Gomez, Rachael (Allen) Gierhart, Lindsey, Ashlyn and Cole Sarbacker; great-grandchildren, Jacob (fiancee, Abby), Lexie and Emily Fitzsimmons, Eli and Axel Gierhart and Baby Girl Gomez, due in May; one niece, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley; infant daughter, Tammie; son-in-law, Jeff Wood; daughter-in-law, Maria Knickmeier; in-laws, Ray and Henrietta Hemel; brother, Wesley; and sister-in-law, Audrey.

A funeral service will be held at ST. ANN CATHOLIC PARISH, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Burial will follow at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery. A luncheon at the church will follow burial. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590