Wiggert, Elizabeth (Beth) Jean Cooper

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

volunteer throughout her life, working at and for the UU Congregation of Miami and the Institute of Maya Studies, training women to serve as troop leaders for the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida, serving her community as a poll worker for Miami-Dade county, and tutoring students with learning disabilities at Palmetto Jr. High School. Beth enjoyed camping, bird watching, classical music, listening to murder mysteries on her tablet, growing African violets and orchids, traveling both within the U.S. and internationally, learning about Mesoamerican cultures through visits to numerous archaeological sites in Central and South America, tracing her family’s history through genealogical inquiry, chaperoning Palmetto HS Band functions, and providing a warm and welcoming place for her children’s friends to gather.