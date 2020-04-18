Wiggert, Elizabeth (Beth) Jean Cooper

MADISON - Elizabeth (Beth) Jean Cooper Wiggert, age 85 of Madison, Wis., died on April 10, 2020.
Born 1934 in Madison, Wis., Beth met her husband of 46 years, Victor, as participants in
Channing Murray activities through the Unitarian Meeting House (First Unitarian Society of
Madison), while both were attending UW-Madison. Beth gave back to her community as a
volunteer throughout her life, working at and for the UU Congregation of Miami and the Institute of Maya Studies, training women to serve as troop leaders for the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida, serving her community as a poll worker for Miami-Dade county, and tutoring students with learning disabilities at Palmetto Jr. High School. Beth enjoyed camping, bird watching, classical music, listening to murder mysteries on her tablet, growing African violets and orchids, traveling both within the U.S. and internationally, learning about Mesoamerican cultures through visits to numerous archaeological sites in Central and South America, tracing her family’s history through genealogical inquiry, chaperoning Palmetto HS Band functions, and providing a warm and welcoming place for her children’s friends to gather.
Beth is survived by her brother, Robert (Bob) Cooper of La Quinta, Calif.; and her children, Jeremy (Jerry) Wiggert of Slidell, La. and Joy Wiggert of Madison, Wis.
The family would like to thank Age at Home by Agrace for providing Beth with such supportive care over the past month, which made it possible for her to remain at home while rehabbing from hip replacement surgery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the UU
Congregation of Miami ( http://www.uumiami.org/ ), The Nature Conservancy (www.nature.org)
or Doctors Without Borders ( https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/ )
