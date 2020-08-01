Wiese, Lester W.

LOGANVILLE - Lester W. Wiese, age 87, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Survivors include his wife, Lerna Mae; three children, Lucinda (Larry) Erbs, of Elroy, Larry (Linda) Wiese, of Loganville and Laurie (Larry) Ahrensmeyer, of Baraboo; two grandchildren, Nicholas Yanke, and his fiancée, Lucia Sanchez, and Allison Ahrensmeyer; four step-grandchildren, Emily, Travis, Nathan and Jacob Erbs; his sister-in-law, Phyllis Schenck, of Reedsburg; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Alicia Yanke; his son-in-law, Robert Yanke; two sisters, Valera Schuck and Rosemond Lichte; and one brother, Edmund Wiese.

A private family service will be held at the Zion Lutheran Stone Church in rural Rock Springs. Military honors will follow the service, provided by the Reedsburg Area Veterans Honor Guard. There will be a visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg. In order to maintain physical distancing, only 50 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home during the visitation. The family is also highly recommending that everyone wear a mask. Memorials to the Zion Lutheran Stone Church or the Hillpoint VFW would be appreciated.