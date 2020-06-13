Wiersma, Travis L.

SUN PRAIRIE - Travis L. Wiersma, a man of few words, but strong in his actions was born on August 27, 1967 and left this world on May 26, 2020.

Travis was loyal to his employer, Madison College, a devoted father and son, a passionate gardener, a skilled outdoorsman and a best friend to his wife. He is loved and greatly missed by all and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be sent to All Faiths Funeral Home 4058 Lien Road Madison, WI 53704 or online at www.866allfaiths.com.

