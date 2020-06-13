Wiersma, Travis L.

Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

SUN PRAIRIE - Travis L. Wiersma, a man of few words, but strong in his actions was born on August 27, 1967 and left this world on May 26, 2020.

Travis was loyal to his employer, Madison College, a devoted father and son, a passionate gardener, a skilled outdoorsman and a best friend to his wife. He is loved and greatly missed by all and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.