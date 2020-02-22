Wiersma, Robert C.

ESTERO, Fla./MADISON, Wis. - Robert C. Wiersma, age 94, of Estero, Fla., passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. He was born on Nov. 10, 1925, in Dodge County, Wis., the son of Robert and Tena (Smits) Wiersma. Robert was united in marriage to Clara Westra on March 9, 1945. He was an active member of Crossroads Church in Madison.

Robert is survived by his sons, Glenn Wiersma, Vernon (JoAnn) Wiersma and Dale (Ila) Wiersma; daughter, Karen (Larry) Hoeksema; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by wife, Clara; and his parents.

A funeral service will be held at CROSSROADS CHURCH, 3815 Dutch Mill Rd., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, with the Rev. Doug VanEssen and Rev. Andrew Hoeksema concelebrating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Burial will be held at Friesland Cemetery, Friesland, Wis. Memorials may be made to Crossroads Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

