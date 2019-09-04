EVANSVILLE - Richard (Dick) M. Wienke, age 81, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on September 2, 2019. Richard was born in Center Township on August 22, 1938 to Arthur and Ann (Baumgartner) Wienke. He married Sharon (Klein) on February 25, 1997.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Brooklyn United Methodist Church with Reverend George Kaminski officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Church. WARD-HURTLEY EVANSVILLE is assisting the Family.
The family would like to thank Monroe Clinic Hospice and the staff at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, especially the 8th floor nursing staff, for so lovingly caring for him. Dick requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Monroe Clinic Hospice or the Brooklyn Community United Methodist Church.
