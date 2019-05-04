MADISON - Eugenia "Jean" (Klein) Wiencek, passed away peacefully at her home in Madison on March 5, 2019. Jean was born on April 20, 1923, in Madison, where she lived most of her life. Jean was the daughter of Henry and Clara Klein. She graduated from Madison West High School and UW-Madison.
She later worked as a dietitian at Edward Hines Jr., at the VA Hospital. Jean married Chester "Steve" Wiencek in February 1950.
Jean is survived by her children, Steve (Karen) Wiencek, Susan (Thomas) Crow, John Wiencek and Jean Marie Wiencek (Bill Williams). Jean had 12 grandchildren, Tiffany, Derek, Ashley and Barrett Wiencek, Travis, Kyle and Katrina Crow, Natalie, Meta and Clara Marie Williams, and Courtney and Nicholas Wiencek. She also left several great-grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Clara Klein; her husband, Steve Wiencek; her son, Michael Wiencek; and her brother, Joseph Klein.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison. A luncheon will be held at Queen of Peace following burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or to Dane County Parks.
A special thank you to those at Agrace HospiceCare, who cared for Jean in the last year of her life and to Jenny, her wonderful caregiver. Together, they allowed Jean to remain at home with her beloved cat, Snowshoe. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Jean's children were the light of her life. She was a loving, strong and patient mom to her five kids. It's her children's turn to say, "Mom, you've earned your angel's wings."