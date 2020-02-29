Wiemer, David Steven

MADISON — David Steven Wiemer, age 66, courageously battled against stage 4 colon cancer for almost nine years and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Oak Park Place.
David was born on May 21, 1953, at the Naval Submarine Base New London in Connecticut to Bernard and Kathleen (Zinnen) Wiemer. He was the oldest of four children. David graduated from Burlington High School in 1971 and then his family moved to Green Bay. In the shadows of Lambeau Field, he would spend game days with his family either parking cars in their yard or at the Packers game. The family has been season ticket holders for over 50 years.
After spending a few years as a college student, David graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1978 with a degree in Physical Education. While at UW-Madison, David honed his competition skills and he was crowned the 1978 Wisconsin Power Lifting Champion in Super Heavy Weight. His toughest competitor, Chuck Devine, became his life-long, best friend. Chuck and his wife, Betty, were always there for David. David could be seen religiously at Princeton Club and he worked out even during cancer treatment.
On Dec. 15, 1995, David married Suellyn Severa. They loved to travel to visit lakes, wineries and family. Together, they created a loving home and yard with nine perennial gardens. Most evenings were spent watering, weeding and watering. David enjoyed ending the day with a beer or scotch in hand on the deck overlooking the yard and lake with his family. In the winter, David enjoyed planning and displaying his Department 56 Snow Village to which he was the self-proclaimed mayor.
David took on the role of stepdad with enthusiasm. He was a loud fixture in the stands at sporting and musical events of Jessica and Garrett during their middle school and high school years. And throughout their college years, he enjoyed the Wisconsin vs. Minnesota banter with weekly phone calls.
David worked at Fox Water for over 25 years. He enjoyed his job traversing the city and surrounding areas delivering water to the thirsty. In retirement, he loved his "job" as Grandpa, golf duffer and ultimate football fan.
David is survived by his wife, Sue; stepdaughter, Jessica (Dan) Felix of Lake Nebagamon, Wis.; stepson, Garrett (Marie Ozanne) Mitchell of Bloomington, Minn.; two grandsons, Edison and Miles Felix; his sister, Karen (Paul) Willich of Burlington, Wis.; his brothers, Mark Wiemer of Burlington, Wis. and Thomas (Sherry) Wiemer of Beloit, Wis.; beloved aunt, Lorraine Zinnen; nieces and nephews, Brian (Donna), Kristen (Phil), Ashley (Justin), Gregg (Brittany), Andy (Sarah) and Justin (Jordan); brother-in-law, Chris Josheff, Jr. and family; sister-in-law, Sylvia Josheff and family; and his K9 companions, Hannah and granddog, Odessa.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Kathleen Wiemer; and grandparents, Leo and Dorothy (Karpen) Zinnen and Edward and Gertrude (Weller) Wiemer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at BUCK AND HONEY’S in Monona at a later date.
David would end up emulating the superheroes that he would read about, as David had superhero strength in his battle against cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to UW Carbone Center or Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. The family would like to thank Oak Park Place, Agrace Hospice and their respective staff for their incredible and compassionate care the last few weeks. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
