Wiemer, David Steven

MADISON — David Steven Wiemer, age 66, courageously battled against stage 4 colon cancer for almost nine years and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Oak Park Place.

David was born on May 21, 1953, at the Naval Submarine Base New London in Connecticut to Bernard and Kathleen (Zinnen) Wiemer. He was the oldest of four children. David graduated from Burlington High School in 1971 and then his family moved to Green Bay. In the shadows of Lambeau Field, he would spend game days with his family either parking cars in their yard or at the Packers game. The family has been season ticket holders for over 50 years.

After spending a few years as a college student, David graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1978 with a degree in Physical Education. While at UW-Madison, David honed his competition skills and he was crowned the 1978 Wisconsin Power Lifting Champion in Super Heavy Weight. His toughest competitor, Chuck Devine, became his life-long, best friend. Chuck and his wife, Betty, were always there for David. David could be seen religiously at Princeton Club and he worked out even during cancer treatment.