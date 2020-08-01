Wiedholz, Jane M.

HIGHLAND/MADISON - Jane M. Wiedholz, age 90, of Highland, formerly of Madison, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Bloomfield Healthcare. Jane was born on Oct. 2, 1929, in the Township of Highland, Wis., to Thomas and Berneice (Lamke) Riley. She graduated from Highland High School in 1947. Jane worked for St. Joseph's Hospital in Dodgeville for 15 years as a medical records secretary and then moved to Madison with her son. She worked at the Veterans Memorial Hospital for 24 years as supervisor of the medical records department. After her retirement from the VA Hospital, Jane moved back to Highland and worked part-time at WPS in Madison. She married Roman Wiedholz on Feb. 3, 1974. Jane had a special love for her many dogs and enjoyed spending time working in her flower beds. When living in Madison, she loved attending the Madison Art Fair on the Square, the Farmers Market, Concerts on the Square and taking her granddaughter to Henry Vilas Zoo when she was young. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her granddaughter.