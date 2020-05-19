Wieckert, David A., Professor Emeritus

MIDDLETON - David A. Wieckert, age 88, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born on Aug. 7, 1931, the son of Walter Hans and Anita (Brockman) Wieckert of Appleton, Wis. David obtained a Ph.D. at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1963. The next 33 years were spent as a professor in the Dairy Science Department at the University of Wisconsin, where he taught 10,228 students.

On June 30, 1963, David married Joan (Engle) Wieckert in Abilene, Kan. They met in 1952 when they traveled to Sweden and Denmark, respectively, as International 4-H Youth Exchanges. This interest in people of other nations continued for a lifetime of travel and entertaining internationals in their home.

David received many recognition awards, the most notable being the UW-Madison College of Agriculture and Life Sciences' Distinguished Service Award which reads, "An inspirational educator with a passion for dairy cows; an unselfish and frequent host to visitors from around the world; an enthusiastic guide whose patience and inspiration motivates others wIth a love for the dairy industry; an advisor dedicated to enhancing the lives of undergraduate students both in the classroom and with out-of-classroom, often international experiences." Some of the other recognitions were from Delta Theta Sigma (ag fraternity) and World Dairy Expo. David was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Middleton. Upon retirement, he continued hosting internationals, as well as landscaping at numerous places.