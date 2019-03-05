BLACK EARTH - Jon P. Wiebe, age 60 passed away Feb. 27, 2019. He was born on Feb. 23, 1959 in Madison. In his early years his family lived in Decorah, Iowa, where his father finished college. They would return to Madison where Jon spent most of his childhood. He attended Madison West High School and graduated in 1977. He attended UW-Madison where he earned a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Economics in 1982.
Jon spent many years working at the Chicago Board of Trade. When he met the love of his life, Joyce Zander, he returned to his hometown of Madison, working in the banking industry. Jon suffered a major heart attack in 2001, and after his recovery, he regarded every day as a gift. We were blessed with seventeen wonderful years with him before his heart finally failed.
Jon was an avid sports enthusiast. He loved cheering on the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers sports teams. He loved the game of golf and especially spending time playing with his wife, siblings, and nephews.
In his last few years of semi-retirement, he worked at Six Mile Creek Golf Course in Waunakee where his nephew Kyle Braska is head pro, lighting up the clubhouse with his cheerful quips. Jon was generous with his time, talents, and humor, and loved his family and friends fiercely. He helped many close to him find and maintain sobriety, joining him in living their healthiest life. The family cabin in Minocqua was his "Happy Place." Jon's cooking skills were legendary.
Jon is survived by his wife, Joyce Zander; stepchildren, Jessica and Travis Vils; mother, Nancy Wiebe; brother, Mark (Liz), Ryan, Molly and Michael Wiebe; sister, Kristin Braska, Kyle and Austin Braska; and maternal grandmother, Yolanda Busse. His extended family also included his mother-in-law, Charleen Zander; and many brothers and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Wiebe; father-in-law, Ken Zander; and cherished uncle, Bob Wiebe.
A visitation will be held to honor his memory on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 6021 University Ave., Madison, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., with a memorial service to follow. Please wear your favorite Badgers gear and join the family for a tailgate reception following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Recovery Foundation, https://recoveryfoundationinc.wildapricot.org. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.