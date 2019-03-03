BLACK EARTH - Jon P. Wiebe, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at his home. He was born on Feb. 23, 1959, in Madison, Wis., the son of Roger and Nancy (Hoff) Wiebe.
Celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison. A time for visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Please wear your favorite Badgers colors and join the family for a tailgate reception following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to the Recovery Foundation. https://recoveryfoundationinc.wildapricot.org/. A full obituary will follow. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.