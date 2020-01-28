Wiebe, Gay Lorraine

Wiebe, Gay Lorraine

FITCHBURG- Gay Lorraine Wiebe passed away Jan. 23, 2020, surrounded with her loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, with Father Bill Van Wagner presiding. A visitation will precede the Mass, at church, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Burial and a luncheon will follow at church.

A full obituary will publish in Sunday’s edition.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Center

6021 University Ave. Madison

(608) 238-8406

