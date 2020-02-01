Wiebe, Gay L.

FITCHBURG — Gay Lorraine Wiebe passed away from the vagaries of Parkinson’s Disease on Jan. 23, 2020, surrounded with her loving family. Gay was born July 4, 1944, in La Crosse, Wis., the daughter of John and Lorraine (Fink) Fox. She was a graduate of Aquinas High School in La Crosse, and later received her BA in Teaching from the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse.

Gay married Donald Wiebe in La Crosse July 2, 1966. She began her career teaching 6th graders, at Lincoln Grade School, while Don finished his degree at La Crosse State. Gay and Don moved to Iowa City in 1967, driving their new Volkswagen Bug that cost $1759.00, brand new, in 1967. She taught 6th grade at Roosevelt Elementary until 1972. Gay took a break from her teaching career to raise her children, James and Kate. She later resumed her teaching in Snellville, Georgia, where she taught from 1982-1984. Gay went on to teach at Cherokee Middle school where she taught from 1988 until her retirement in 2004. She was devoted to each and every student she taught throughout her teaching career.

