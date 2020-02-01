Wiebe, Gay L.

FITCHBURG — Gay Lorraine Wiebe passed away from the vagaries of Parkinson’s Disease on Jan. 23, 2020, surrounded with her loving family. Gay was born July 4, 1944, in La Crosse, Wis., the daughter of John and Lorraine (Fink) Fox. She was a graduate of Aquinas High School in La Crosse, and later received her BA in Teaching from the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse.
Gay married Donald Wiebe in La Crosse July 2, 1966. She began her career teaching 6th graders, at Lincoln Grade School, while Don finished his degree at La Crosse State. Gay and Don moved to Iowa City in 1967, driving their new Volkswagen Bug that cost $1759.00, brand new, in 1967. She taught 6th grade at Roosevelt Elementary until 1972. Gay took a break from her teaching career to raise her children, James and Kate. She later resumed her teaching in Snellville, Georgia, where she taught from 1982-1984. Gay went on to teach at Cherokee Middle school where she taught from 1988 until her retirement in 2004. She was devoted to each and every student she taught throughout her teaching career.
You have free articles remaining.
Gay was a devoted wife and mother that spent almost every Sunday and holiday preparing delicious Sunday Funday meals for her family and friends. She was always there for her family and cherished every moment she spent with them. Gay was a brave and courageous woman that lived life to the fullest, even after her Parkinson’s diagnosis. She was a member of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church and enjoyed her involvement with the Sweet Adelines and Sound of Madison. She also was a proud member of Alpha Phi Sorority.
Gay is survived by her husband, Donald Wiebe; son, James Wiebe; daughter, Katherine Wiebe (Zach Zaricor); granddaughter, Lilly Wiebe; grandsons, Mason and Stetson Zaricor; sister, Peg (Doug) MacKay; brother, Patrick (Carol) Meighen; sisters-in-law, Susie Fox, Cheryl (Chuck) Leiferman, Karen Wiebe, and Nancy Wiebe; and brother in law, James Wiebe. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, their families, and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John L. and Lorraine Fox, a sister, Joan (Fox) Rassmusen; brother, Mark Fox; brothers-in-law, Robert Wiebe, Roger Wiebe, and Roger Rassmusen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, with Father Bill Van Wagner presiding. A visitation will precede the Mass, at church, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Burial and a luncheon will follow at church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Agrace, Wisconsin Parkinson’s Association or a charity of your choice.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Center
6021 University Ave. Madison
(608) 238-8406