MADISON - Virginia A. "Ginny" Widmann, age 95, passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2019, at Capitol Lakes Retirement Center. Born on Dec. 11, 1923, in Madison, she was the third daughter of Henry and Anna (Newel) Gyte. Her parents and sisters, Janet (Alfred "Bill") Smith and Marie (Frances "Bud") Reindl preceded her in death.
A West High School graduate of 1941, Virginia attended UW-Madison for one semester before working at Forest Products as World War II began. She later became an accounting assistant for the Dane County Highway Department, retiring after 33 years of service.
Virginia was married to James "Jimmy" Reynolds who, along with their infant daughter Ann, preceded her in death. In 1972, Virginia married Helmut "Bud" Widmann and became a stepmother to his three children, Helene, Harlan, and Arlana.
Virginia was active in her community. She held many positions with AFSCME, served as president of American Business Women's Association and was a board member to the Dane County Credit Union. Dressing in style was her forte as she could always be found wearing the best clothing, shoes, and accessories, especially in the color purple. Virginia spent her days sewing, bowling and watching cardinals from the windows of her Monona Bay home. At age 91, she received an honorary degree from UW-Madison, a distinction that showcased her resilient "continue on" attitude.
Virginia is survived by her three "secondhand" children, Helene (Jerry) Iverson, Harlan (Ellen) Widmann and Arlana (Steve) Schultz; grandchildren, Karen Iverson Riggers (Eric), Eric Iverson, Cole and Kara Schultz; three great-grandchildren, Nicholas Schiller, Quinn and Ari Riggers; a niece; nephews; and close friends, Kathy Doran and Char Bavery.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD PARISH, ST JAMES PARISH, 1128 St. James Court, Madison on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Monsignor Thomas F. Baxter presiding. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. We invite all to wear purple clothing to help us celebrate a life well lived.
Special thanks go to all the compassionate caregivers at Capitol Lakes and Agrace HospiceCare. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.