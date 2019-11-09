MADISON - James R. Wichman, age 78, of Madison, died peacefully on Oct. 12, 2019, following his eleventh heart attack. Jim was born in Beaver Dam, Wis., the second son of A.E. “Wick” & LaVita Wichman. In 1959, he graduated from Wayland Academy, where his parents were both teachers. He earned a BA from UW-Madison in 1965. His time there included two breaks; One as a beach bum in Hawaii, and one serving in the U.S. Coast Guard in San Francisco. He married Roxie Bjelde, truly his “better half”, in 1966, a marriage that was to last 49 years. Jim and Roxie raised two children and worked for the State of Wis. Jim’s jobs for the State included: Children’s Treatment Center, Unemployment Compensation/Job Service, and Budget Analyst.
Jim was a nature lover who loved hiking and camping with his family, as well as time spent “up north” fishing with his dad and kids, and hunting with lifelong friend, Bill Custer.
Jim was also a frequent poker player, an American history buff, & an avid sports fan. There were two topics you didn’t want to get him going on; the Civil War, and football. Jim was a die-hard Packer & Badger football fan, as well as a Badger Basketball fan.
Jim became a world traveler late in life. Alongside lifelong friend, Tom Burgess, Jim traveled to the Middle East, Europe, Costa Rica, and Mexico. His last trip was a special one for him- Mexico with his daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, of whom he was very proud.
Jim is survived by sister-in-law, Kay Bjelde (Tom Linneman); daughter, Michelle Wichman (Sean Pratt); son, James I. Wichman; former daughter-in-law, Jessica Johnson (Brian England); grandchildren, Haley and Alex Wichman; nephews, John (Vera), and Bill (Mindy) Wichman, and the Latham/Leone clan; the children and grandchildren of his favorite cousin, Kathleen; and good friend, Del Latham. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Roxie, whom he admirably cared for when she developed Alzheimer’s; his brother, John; sister-in-law, Laura Lee; his niece, Julie Wichman (Joel Herringa); and cousins, Del and Kathleen Latham.
A Celebration of Jim's life will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Middleton from 3 p.m.- 7 p.m., with a time of sharing to be held at 4 p.m. Jim’s charm, hilarity, & wild stories will be missed. Please share memories of Jim at www.CressFuneralService.com.