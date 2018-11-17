MADISON—Louise Ann Whittaker, age 69, passed away on Nov. 11, 2018, after a very sudden onset of acute myeloid leukemia. She was born on Feb. 17, 1949, in Annandale, Minn., the daughter of Bernil and Arnold Neumann. Louise graduated from Annandale High School in 1967, and went on to University of Minnesota getting an Associate of Arts degree in 1969. She married her first husband and moved to Memphis, Tenn., to put him through dental school. In 1972, she moved to Grand Forks, N.D., and worked as the assistant landscaper on the North Dakota campus.
After her divorce she moved to Madison in 1979, and worked as a driver’s license examiner for the State for 10 years, where she met and just a year later, married Tom Whittaker in 1989, the love of her life. She attended Madison Area Technical School and received an Associate Degree in 1993, as a certified veterinary technician, and went on to work for the technical school for 13 years as an educator in the Vet Tech Department, retiring in 2006. She volunteered at countless blood drives for the local Red Cross since 1999 in the blood donation area.
Louise enjoyed all the traveling that she and Tom did, going to places like South Africa, Zambia, across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, many islands in the Caribbean, England, Germany, Italy, Greece, Australia, China, Cuba, Brazil, Peru, Poland, Russia and Japan. She and Tom also loved going to the movies. And she especially loved her many cats over the years.
Louise’s passionate support was to the American Red Cross, the Save the Manatee Club, and Humane Society.
She is survived by her husband, Tom; mother, Bernil Neumann; brothers, George Neumann (Becky), Bob Neumann (Jean), stepson Matt Whittaker (Sue); and grandchildren, Kaisa and Erik; and many loving nieces and nephews. Louise was preceded in death by her father, Arnold Neumann; and her beloved cats Lucy, Isabella, KoKo, Savannah, and (another) Lucy.
A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
