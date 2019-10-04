Whitt, Jr., Boyd R.

HUNTLEY, ILL.—Boyd R. Whitt, Jr was born on March 2, 1941 in Aurora, Ill. He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Maxine (Petersen) Whitt; and spouse, Jane (Holt) Whitt. He grew up in Galesburg, Ill. and attended UW Stout. Boyd was a talented craftsman. He applied those skills as a teacher, working at Madison Area Technical College for 30 years. He was also an ambitious horticulturalist, planting orchards, vegetables gardens and flower beds of all varieties.
He is survived by his wife, Shannon (Burington) Whitt; sister, Diane (Joe) White; two daughters, Amy Hansen-Badjie and Sara (Scott) Brown; and six grandchildren, Benjamin, Spencer, Lynnsie, Sydney, Harrison and Aaliyah. He delighted in his grandchildren. They were his greatest joy.
He was a hospital volunteer, serving in the NICU and Urgent Care. He also volunteered at the Huntley Library.
Memorial gifts in honor of Boyd can be given to Olbrich Botanical Society (www.olbrich.org) and to the Huntley Library
