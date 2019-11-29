FITCHBURG—Thaya “Terri” Whitson, age 86, died peacefully, with her family by her side, on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis.
Terri was born on Oct. 28, 1933, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Alan and Rose (Bruketa) Hultgren.
In her early years, she was known to her family as ‘Ted’. Even though she was born in Chicago, her family lived in many places while she was growing up. They lived on a farm in the Baraboo Bluffs and Lincoln Illinois where Terri graduated from High School. After graduation she moved back to Baraboo with her family. This is where she met and married Robert Roudebush. They had three children, Paula, Peggy and Tracy. After she and Robert divorced, Terri met, fell in love with, and married Glen Whitson. They spent 30 years living her dream of living on a farm. Terri and Glen raised beef cattle, which she named all the babies after flowers, and had numerous horses, dogs and cats. They had a good life together.
Terri worked for many years at Drs Forsythe and Forsythe in Wisconsin Dells, as an optician. She enjoyed her job there and loved to wear all the fun glasses. After retirement, Terri went to work at Thunder Valley Ranch. She really didn’t consider it work, she loved it there. Terri also enjoyed sewing and doing craft shows with her daughters.
One of the highlights of her life was traveling to Tanzania, Africa with her son and daughter-in-law to see all the animals. She loved it there so much that they went twice. In Terri’s ‘free time’ she loved to read and garden, both flowers and vegetables. She always had a big garden with more tomatoes than one could use. Terri was a collector of many things, one of her favorites being dolls.
Terri enjoyed attending Resurrection Lutheran Church in Verona, Wis.. She was recently baptized by Pastor Nathan Strutz.
Terri is survived by her children, Paula (Jeff) Renk, Fitchburg, Wis., Peggy Mairet, Madison, Wis., Tracy (Robin) Roudebush, Verona, Wis.; grandchildren, Chelsea Mairet, Madison, Wis., Jacob Mairet, Omaha, Neb., and Matt Renk, Sun Prairie, Wis.; her brothers, Alan (LuAnn) Hultgren, Madison, Wis., and David (Debbie) Hultgren, Coronado, Calif.; her cousin, Hal (Bev) Crawley; stepchildren, James (Marti) Whitson, Fall River, Wis., Thomas Whitson, Adams, Wis., Lori Whitson, Adams, Wis., Kimbery (Scott) Babcock, Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; 11 step-grandchildren.
Terri was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Robert Roudebush; husband, Glen Whitson; and step-daughter, Susan Summerton.
A special thank you to Pat, Dorothy and Jean for being wonderful loving friends to Terri throughout her life. Terri’s family would like to thank the staff at Willow Pointe Assisted Living, in Verona, Wis., for all of the care and compassion they provided Terri and her family while she was a resident there. They would also like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for all the kind and compassionate care they gave her prior to her passing.
Funeral Services will be on Friday Dec. 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME, 401 Madison Ave in Baraboo, Wis. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Pastor Strutz will be officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to any organization that cares for animals that is near and dear to your heart.