Whitney, Claude Rockwood "Bud" Jr.

MADISON - Bud Whitney, age 95, passed away on January 4, 2020, in Naples, Florida. Bud was born on May 27, 1924, in Colby, Wisconsin. He attended Colby High School where he competed academically as well as in basketball, oratory, and music. He became an Eagle Scout and served as a summer camp counselor.

Bud joined the Navy in 1942 as a Hospital Corpsman. He served at Great Lakes, Bethesda, MD, and Philadelphia Naval Hospital. Subsequently he was attached to the Second Marine Division (8th Regimental Combat Team) and served at Guam, Saipan, Tinian, Okinawa, Ihiya, and occupation duty in Kumamoto, Japan.

Returning to the US in 1946, he fell in love with Doris Kelsey of Abbotsford, Wisconsin (the prettiest girl in town) and entered the University of Wisconsin Madison. After marriage in December of 1946, they lived in Badger Village. Doris worked as a Nurse (Wisconsin General) and he attend the University of Wisconsin. He received a BSEE (Electrical Engineering) degree in January 1950 and became a Registered Professional Engineer (Wisconsin) in 1956.

Employment moved the family to Milwaukee where Bud worked for Square D Company for 19 years in engineering and sales. He subsequently moved to Allen Bradley Company (also in Milwaukee) where he spent 19 years, ultimately as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors.