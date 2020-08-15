Whitmus, Helen E.

MADISON - Helen E. Whitmus, age 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Inpatient Unit in Fitchburg. She was born in Butte, Mont., on Oct. 15, 1934, the daughter of Frank and Erma Birmingham. Helen graduated from Butte High School Class of 1953. On Sept. 10, 1961, Helen married the love of her life, William R. Whitmus, in Wolf Point, Mont. They were one month and five days away from celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary. William blessed Helen with the ability to stay at home and raise their son, Wade, prior to returning to the workforce; she cherished the time spent with her son. Helen worked as a Clerk at the City of Wolf Point for three years, and then as a Deputy at Roosevelt Country Treasurers Office in Wolf Point, Mont., for 19 years before retiring. In 2002 Helen and William moved to Madison. They attended the Wellspring United Methodist Church in Madison. Helen was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Degree of Honor (local and State President in Montana), United Methodist Women, DeMolay Mother, and Den 5 Cub Scout Leader. She enjoyed coloring, especially flowers and butterflies, watching her granddaughter Shannon grow up and attending her various events and sporting activities, whist card games, visiting friends, and especially caring for family. Regularly attending church worship services was important to Helen but harder the last couple of years due to her declining health. She held a special joy to serve the church being the lead Communion Steward. Helen had a long and valiant battle with cancer, starting with chronic leukemia in July 1988 and adding stomach cancer in November 2019. She recently shared, "I am a tough old bird, but my feathers are getting tattered." Helen loved her immediate family dearly. They were her focus and importance in life. Helen will be missed and is lovingly survived by her husband of 59 years, William; son, Wade (Shelley) Whitmus; granddaughter, Shannon Whitmus; niece, Marlys (Bill) Van Kleef; nephews, Frank (Mary) Wiers and Kenneth (Claryce) Wiers; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; cousin, Erma Bryson; many extended family members; and dear friends in Madison and across Montana. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Murray and Lois Wiers; brother-in-law, Walter Wiers; and in-laws, Frank and Marjorie Whitmus. A celebration of Helen's life will be held with date and time to be announced. Final internment will be in Wolf Point, Mont. Even though Helen spent nearly two decades in Wisconsin, she was a "Montana Girl" at heart. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare Inc. or Wellspring UMC Women in Madison, Wis. The Family extends a warm special thank you to Dr. Sanyal and Dr. Daley and their staff, and Agrace HospiceCare for lovingly caring for Helen. Please share your memories of Helen at www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com.