Whiting, Roberta H.

MADISON - Roberta H. Whiting, age 81, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. She was born in Crandon, Wis. on July 17, 1937, the daughter of Langley and Dorothy (Murray) Lewis. Roberta graduated from Crandon High School in 1957. She married William “Bill” Whiting on June 13, 1959.

Roberta is survived by her daughters, Cindy (John) Beauchaine and Patti Whiting; three grandchildren, Mike (Kris) Beauchaine, Nick Beauchaine and Ashley (Justin) Parker-Jones; two great-granddaughters, Rachael Jones and Kayleigh Beauchaine; four step-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is further survived by a sister, Jeannette Lewis.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Bill Whiting; her parents, Langley and Dorothy Lewis; and a brother, Donald Lewis.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Thank you to the 11th floor Meriter staff for their accommodation, dedication and providing excellent care. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services 2418 N. Sherman Ave. 608-249-8257

To plant a tree in memory of Roberta Whiting as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.