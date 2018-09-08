JANESVILLE—Sharon K. Whitford, 73, of Janesville, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, surrounded by her loving family at Select Specialty Hospital in Madison, Wis., following complications from open heart surgery. Sharon was born on Nov. 14, 1944, in Madison, Wis., to Arthur and Marie (Crimmins) Johnson. She graduated from New Glarus High School in 1962. She married the love of her life, Kenny, on May 1, 1971, at the Swiss Church in New Glarus. She raised her two children while working at Lab Safety for over 25 years, and retired in 2013.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Whitford; son, Wesley Whitford (Jeanne McLeod); daughter, Jessica Thorsen (Karl Allen); grandchildren, Ashlee Johnson, Sydney Thorsen and Kyle Thorsen; great-granddaughter, Adalyn Quillman; brother, Ronnie Johnson; sister, Lois Heller; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Carol Schneider and Lorraine Zuber.
Sharon was a member of Hope Lutheran Church. She was a huge animal lover, especially to the dogs she had rescued. Sharon loved to spend time with her family and friends. In her spare time, Sharon enjoyed going to secondhand shops, playing black jack, cribbage, and watching the Packers. She had an amazing sense of humor and a huge heart. The world is a better place because she was in it.
Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 335 Dairyland Drive, Milton, Wis. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, with the funeral at 12 noon, and lunch to follow. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, are assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to express thanks and gratitude to all of the staff at Select Specialty Hospital for all of their compassion and care.