JONESDALE/MINERAL POINT - Gordon Lewis Whitford, age 91, of Jonesdale passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Bloomfield Healthcare, surrounded by his loving family. He was born at home in Waldwick on February 20, 1928, the son of Floyd and Mildred (Buckingham) Whitford. He graduated from Hollandale High School. Gordon married Marian Volden on October 18, 1952, at the Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville. He farmed the family farm in the Jonesdale area his entire life. He was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Waldwick Township. He was a member of the Jonesdale Sportsmans club for many years. He enjoyed bowling in several different leagues, playing and watching softball games and liked hunting and fishing. Gordon loved watching sporting events on the TV, especially the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers. He was very proud of his garden that he took great care of. Later in life he loved reading the Wisconsin State Journal and the Dodgeville Chronicle to keep up with everything going on in the communities. Bloomfield Manor was a special place for Gordon the past 6 years. Everyone enjoyed visiting and watching sports with him in his room. Gordon is survived by his two sons; Paul (Shari) Whitford and Kevin (Lynn) Whitford all of Jonesdale; 5 grandchildren, Mary-Anne Kirk, Danielle Whitford, Amanda (Justin) Potter; and daughters Lily, Ashley (Ryan) Chalstrom, and Misty (Chris Weitzel) Whitford; 8 great- grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Mardell Grender; a brother-in-law Willis (Judy) Volden; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marian, a grandson Jeremy Whitford, a great-grandson baby Chalstrom, a sister Jean Goninen, a brother Keith Whitford, brothers-in-law Wayne Grender and Walter (Alice) Volden.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Mineral Point. Pastor Marilyn Brewer will officiate. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday from 12:00 until 4:00 p.m. at the Gorgen Funeral Home in Mineral Point and on Monday from 10:00 - 10:50 a.m. at the church.