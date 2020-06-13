Whitehurst, Larry S.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT HOREB – Larry S. Whitehurst, age 71, of Mount Horeb, formerly of Virginia Beach, Va., passed away from a short battle with cancer on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at home with his wife by his side.

He was born on Oct. 2, 1948, in Virginia Beach, Va., the son of Claude and Betty Whitehurst. Larry graduated from First Colonial High School in 1967. He then joined the U.S. Air Force and retired after 21 years in 1988, receiving many medals during his tenure. Larry started his service in Communications as a Crypto Analyst in Vietnam and continued in Communications through several different bases overseas and stateside. Later he transferred into the Missile Field as a Site Manager. While at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, he transferred into Command and Control as the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the Command Post at various bases until his retirement in 1988.

After retiring from the Air Force, Larry worked at Dean Health Plan for another 21 years as a Medicare Coordination of Benefits Analyst. While at Dean, Larry made many lasting friends, some who became like family.