WAUNAKEE / DEFOREST - Charles Thomas “Chuck” Whitehouse, age 87, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019, on a sunny Sunday morning in Waunakee. Chuck was born at home on Dec. 21, 1931, in Central City, Ky., the son of Dallas Whitehouse, a coal miner, and Margaret Lucille (Millard) Whitehouse. After graduating from Central City High School, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served 4 years during the Korean War. As a member of a flight crew, he flew missions from his base across the Sea of Japan to Korea to drop off supplies for our troops. He often shared memories of his time in the service, even when his memory wasn’t what it used to be.
When he returned home, he attended Western Kentucky University and the University of Kentucky. He then went to work for Northwest Airlines in Atlanta, Miami, Milwaukee, and Madison, and retired in December 1996, after 36 years on the job. He had a lifelong love of airplanes. He spent his retirement at his home in Sun Prairie and later Deforest, where you could often find him cooking stove top popcorn and watching Seinfeld or classic films.
In December 1963, Chuck married Mary Ann Koecher in Atlanta. They met on her first day of work with Northwest in early 1962. He treated Mary Ann like a Queen, bringing her coffee in the morning before she got out of bed. Chuck said that he had “married the girl of his dreams.”
He enjoyed handicapping thoroughbred horses throughout his life and fishing with his friend Gordy on Friday mornings. He also enjoyed baseball, cigars on a summer day, and listening to his favorite singer, Frank Sinatra. He loved reading. Some of his favorites included Ernest Hemingway, James Jones, William Styron, Kurt Vonnegut, as well as books on military history, sports, and show business. He loved the poet Robert Frost, and was fond of his poem, “Walking Through the Woods on a Snowy Evening.”
Family and friends remember him as a selfless, humble, caring man who would give you the shirt off his back. He was a prolific cook, known for his tuna fish casserole and homemade chilli. He always arrived early to drive his grandchildren to wherever they needed to go and was known for slipping them cash, even when they grew up and moved away, saying “My Aunt Mabel would slip me five or ten dollars on my trips home, saying ‘everyone can use a little traveling money,’ and she was always right.”
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; children, Dr. Catherine Whitehouse (Jon Bronsdon), Kelly McIlhone (Matthew Foster), and Elizabeth Buschkopf; six grandchildren, Patrick (Casey Mysliwy), Brendan, Jesse, Alicia, Matthew, and Michael; one great-granddaughter, Madelyn; and two step-grandchildren, Bailee and Victoria. He is further survived by his sisters, Linda Williams and Susie (Tom) Morris. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Mary Jo and Brenda; and his niece, Abby.
A private family gathering in honor of Chuck will be held. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Fond du Lac.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or the Disabled Veterans of America.