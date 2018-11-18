MIDDLETON - Steven J. White, 59, of Middleton, Wis., passed away on Nov. 12, 2018. He was born in Santa Barbara, Calif. on Oct. 24, 1959, the son of Bill and Ruth White. He graduated from Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta, and received a degree in Economics from San Diego State University. In 1993, he was awarded a master's degree from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, Calif., in City and Regional Planning.
In 1995, he moved to Madison; his mother grew up in Monroe so he knew his way around the area. In 1996, he married Connie Froning; they had worked together in Hollister, Calif. before moving to Madison. For many years he was employed by the Department of Transportation as a transportation planner and contract analyst. His coworkers will remember him as courteous and kind with a good sense of humor.
Steve was an avid sports fan and an athlete; he loved most every sport. He attended Humboldt State University on a scholarship to throw shot-put and discus. He played a great deal of baseball and softball in his younger years. The L.A. Dodgers were a favorite team and he quickly became a Green Bay Packers fan after moving to Wisconsin.
Steve is survived by his two sons, Kyle of Minneapolis and Joseph of Middleton. His mother also survives him in San Clemente, Calif., as well as his two brothers, Scott (Molly) of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. and Mark (Alyssa) of Newport Beach, Calif. He was a loving uncle to nephews, Chase and Brenden, and nieces, Lauren, Brooke and Emma. His father, Bill, preceded him in death in March of this year; Steve and his dad are now happily together again.
A memorial service will be held at CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made in Steve's name to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
